How does your e-invoice reach your customer on the Peppol network?

How e-invoices are sent and received differs to traditional processes — businesses would either print an invoice and post it to the customer, or download from their ERP system or billing software and send via email as a PDF. But how does an e-invoice — an invoice that has structured and therefore machine-readable data — reach the customer or trading partner? The answer is via a global network, such as Peppol. Peppol has a common delivery framework and address book process allowing dynamic discovery. It enables trading partners to exchange standards-based e-invoices and credit notes based on a four-corner model, consisting of a supplier sending an invoice, its customer receiving the invoice, and their respective certified service providers who send and receive the invoices on their behalf.

Corner Role Role C1 Supplier Creates invoice in ERP system and sends to C2 C2 Service Provider Receives invoice data from C1, converts to relevant format and sends e-invoice to C3 C3 Service Provider Receives e-invoice from C2 and sends e-invoice to C4 C4 Customer Receives e-invoice from C3

How the address book works

All businesses and organisations using Peppol publish their delivery address and the types of e-documents they’re able to receive via a Service Metadata Publisher (SMP), which acts as a business registry and address book. Peppol has a central address book called the Peppol Service Metadata Locator (SML). This SML is able to look up the relevant SMP for each customer to find out the delivery details so that an e-invoice can be sent to the right address. This is a similar approach to how websites are found based on domain names. Therefore, when a business sends an e-invoice using the Peppol network, it must send the unique Peppol ID number for each customer, which will ultimately ensure the e-invoice is received by the recipient.

What data is needed?

The customer’s unique Peppol ID number is driven by two pieces of data; the Electronic Address Scheme code (which typically defines the country of the recipient and the type of identification number used in that country), and the relevant identification or tax number of the recipient. Some businesses and organisations may share their exact Peppol ID number with their suppliers and vendors. Some businesses will also search the Peppol Directory to see if their customer is listed and to retrieve the address. This exercise can often be carried out on an entire customer or vendor master data as a professional service when a business first implements e-invoicing using Peppol. Businesses can prepare by making sure they hold the relevant identification number for the customer or trading partner in their customer master data file.



Electronic Address Schemes (EAS)

Some examples of EAS codes include:

Country EAS Code Number Type France 2 SIRENE Sweden 7 ORGNR Finland 37 OVT Italy 97 FTI Italy 135 SIA Italy 142 SECETI Australia 151 ABN Switzerland 183 UIDB Denmark 184 DIGST Japan 188 SST Netherlands 190 OINO Estonia 191 CC Norway 192 ORG Belgium 193 UBLBE Singapore 195 UEN Iceland 196 KTNR Denmark 198 ERST Lithuania 200 LEC IT 201 CUUO DE 204 LWID International 209 GS1 Italy 210 CFI Italy 211 IVA Finland 212 ORG Finland 213 VAT Finland 215 NSI Finland 216 OVT2 Denmark 9901 CPR Denmark 9902 CVR Hungary 9910 VAT Spain 9920 VAT Andorra 9922 VAT Albania 9923 VAT Bosnia and Herzegovina 9924 VAT Belgium 9925 VAT Bulgaria 9926 VAT Switzerland 9927 VAT Cyprus 9928 VAT Czechia 9929 VAT Germany 9930 VAT Estonia 9931 VAT United Kingdom 9932 VAT Greece 9933 VAT Croatia 9934 VAT Ireland 9935 VAT Lithuania 9936 VAT Latvia 9937 VAT Luxembourg 9938 VAT Latvia 9939 VAT Monaco 9940 VAT Montenegro 9941 VAT Macedonia 9942 VAT Malta 9943 VAT Poland 9945 VAT Portugal 9946 VAT Romania 9947 VAT Serbia 9948 VAT Slovenia 9949 VAT Slovakia 9950 VAT San Marino 9951 VAT Sweden 9955 VAT France 9957 VAT USA 9959 EIN