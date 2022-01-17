Imtiyaz Khatib
Avalara Author
Imtiyaz Khatib heads the customer experience function at Avalara. He is passionate about humanizing technology and crafting product experiences that delight users. Imtiyaz has more than twenty years of industry experience. Having worked in a variety of leadership roles with fortune 100 organizations like HP and the largest fintech Fiserv, he has led teams of 250+ and was instrumental in building centres of excellence that delivered award-winning products which are being used by millions of users globally. Imtiyaz holds several patents, backed with masters in product design from IIT Bombay. Apart from being a great designer and an outstanding leader, he is a prolific writer and writes about technology, trends, CX, UI and UX.