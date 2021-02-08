Jeff Carroll and Rebecca Stamey-White
Author
Jeff Carroll is General Manager for Avalara for Beverage Alcohol. He was formerly Product Management Director and prior to Avalara, he served as Chief Product Officer at Compli, overseeing the development of software solutions and marketing strategy. Jeff regularly speaks about and advises customers on beverage alcohol compliance issues, particularly in the areas of direct shipping and sales tax. Rebecca Stamey-White is a partner focusing her practice on the laws related to the sale, distribution, and marketing of alcoholic beverages and cannabis. Rebecca provides licensing, distribution, compliance, and trade practice business advice for regulated industries and defends clients in state agency protest and accusation hearings and federal alcohol investigations.