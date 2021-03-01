Steve Lacoff
Avalara Author
Steve Lacoff is General Manager of Avalara for Communications. He previously served as Senior Director of Product Marketing for Avalara’s Strategic Initiatives Group. With a focus on data, VoIP, and video streaming, Steve has spent more than 15 years in various GM, product, and marketing leadership roles in communications and technology industries, including Disney’s streaming services and Comcast technology solutions. Steve now drives overall business unit strategy and regularly provides thought leadership on today’s changing industry landscape and associated tax impacts.