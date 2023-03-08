Online marketplace seller tax amnesty deadline extended

The Nexus Committee of the Multistate Tax Commission has voted to extend the application period for the online marketplace seller voluntary disclosure initiative. Instead of closing on Oct. 17, 2017, it will close Nov. 1, 2017.

In addition, the committee voted to give applicants a full 30-day window after they receive notice that the state(s) signed the disclosure agreement to register with the state(s), even after Dec. 1, 2017. Prior to this decision, each applicant would have had to register with the state(s) and start collecting and remitting tax as of Dec. 1, 2017.

Additional details will be forthcoming on the MTC website and the Avalara Resource Center.