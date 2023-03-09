2020 sales tax changes, marketplace edition

If 2019 was the year of sales tax economic nexus, 2020 may become best known for marketplace facilitator sales tax laws.

More than 38 states — and counting — have laws requiring marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers. In the coming year, other states are likely to follow suit. Indeed, marketplace legislation is already under consideration in North Carolina.

Furthermore, states may consider revising their marketplace laws as they learn more about the impacts of these laws on marketplaces and individual sellers. There are many issues to sort out: Should the collection requirement apply to referrers as well as more traditional marketplaces, or to food delivery vendors? Should it apply when other types of taxes are at stake (e.g., communications or lodging taxes)? Under what circumstances should individual sellers be held liable, if any?

Sussing out these issues won’t be easy, but additional clarity is needed. The National Conference of State Legislatures and the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) are both encouraging states to examine and improve their marketplace sales tax laws.

In the meantime, marketplace facilitators and sellers need to comply with these laws — and compliance is complicated by the fact that the laws tend to vary from state to state. Questions to be answered in each state include, but aren’t limited to: