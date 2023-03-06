What states require you to collect sales tax on clothing?

Americans spend billions on apparel every year, and increasingly, they spend it online. Ecommerce sales of clothing, shoes, and accessories in the United States surpassed $180 billion in 2021 and are expected to exceed $295 billion in 2025. That translates to a lot of sales tax revenue for the states that tax apparel, which is a majority of states. But of course, sales tax is rarely that simple. A number of states tax some clothing but not all clothing, and several states that tax clothing by default provide an exception for certain clothing sales. More than a dozen states that typically tax clothing provide a temporary sales tax exemption for qualifying apparel during sales tax holidays or tax-free weekends. So when you get down to brass tacks, you can only be certain that all clothing will be exempt from sales tax in the handful of states that don’t have a sales tax at all. Buckle up and read on for details.

States where all clothing is exempt from sales tax

Clothing is 100% exempt from sales tax in Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon — the states with no sales tax. There’s no general, statewide sales tax in Alaska either, but about 100 of the 165 cities and boroughs in The Last Frontier have local sales and use taxes. Many of these jurisdictions tax clothes and footwear.

States where clothing is subject to sales tax

Clothing is generally subject to sales tax in almost 40 states, if you include Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. These are:

Alabama Kentucky Puerto Rico Arizona Louisiana South Carolina Arkansas Maine South Dakota California Maryland Tennessee Colorado Michigan Texas Connecticut Mississippi Utah Florida Missouri Virginia Georgia Nebraska Washington Hawaii Nevada West Virginia Idaho New Mexico Wisconsin Illinois North Carolina Wyoming Indiana North Dakota Washington, D.C. Iowa Ohio Kansas Oklahoma



States where some clothing is exempt, and some is taxable

Alaska, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont tax some sales of clothing but not others. In general, the exemptions hinge on the price, the type of clothing, or another factor. A couple of these states provide a partial exemption for clothing, meaning only a portion of the sale price is subject to sales tax.

Alaska sales tax on clothing

Alaska is a special case because, as noted above, it has no statewide sales tax but allows local sales and use taxes. So, while clothing is exempt in some parts of the state, it’s generally subject to local sales tax in Juneau, the Kenai Peninsula Borough, Nome, and many other cities and boroughs. Some jurisdictions in Alaska provide a sales tax holiday for clothing.

Massachusetts sales tax on clothing

Massachusetts is one of the trickier states when it comes to how clothing is taxed. While clothing and footwear priced $175 or less are generally exempt, Massachusetts sales tax applies to clothing or shoes priced more than $175. However, sales tax only applies to the amount over $175. With the current tax rate of 6.25%, the tax on a $200 sweater would be $1.56 because only $25 of that $200 is subject to tax. Note that apparel designed solely for athletic or protective use is taxable no matter the sales price, as are accessories such as handbags and jewelry. Examples of taxable apparel include athletic uniforms, bowling shoes, and cleated athletic shoes. There’s a list of exempt and taxable apparel and fabric goods on the Massachusetts Department of Revenue website. Massachusetts provides a sales tax holiday for clothing.

Minnesota sales tax on clothing

Clothing suitable for general use is exempt from Minnesota sales and use tax, but a few categories of clothing are taxable. Sales tax applies to the following products: Clothing accessories

Fur clothing

Pet clothing

Protective clothing

Sports or recreational equipment

New Jersey sales tax on clothing

As in Minnesota, most articles of clothing and footwear designed for human use are exempt from New Jersey sales and use tax. Exceptions to that rule include the following items, which are subject to sales tax: Accessories

Equipment

Fur clothing

Protective equipment (unless necessary for the daily work of the user)

Sports or recreational equipment The New Jersey Division of Taxation offers a list of taxable and exempt clothing and footwear in its Sales Tax Guide, along with some helpful tidbits. For example, it notes that while bowling shoes are taxable, bowling shirts are exempt “if suitable for ordinary street wear.

New York sales tax on clothing

New York is another tricky one, particularly with respect to local sales tax. As a general rule, New York state sales tax does not apply to most clothing and footwear (for human use) sold for less than $110 per item/pair, or to items used to make or repair exempt clothing and footwear. However, New York state sales and use tax does apply to clothing priced $110 or higher. Unlike in Massachusetts, the entire sale price is taxable when the price is $110 or above, not just the amount exceeding $110. The following products are subject to New York’s state sales tax no matter their price: Athletic equipment and protective devices

Costumes or rented formal wear

Items made from jewels, metals, pearls, or precious or semiprecious stones that are used to make or repair exempt apparel

Items used to make or repair taxable apparel Local sales tax in New York Apparel that qualifies for the state sales tax exemption is also exempt from the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District (MCTD) tax, where applicable, and from local sales tax in certain (but not all!) parts of New York. As of March 2023, the following jurisdictions exempt eligible clothing priced less than $110: Chautauqua County

Chenango County (outside the city of Norwich)

Columbia County

Delaware County

Dutchess County

Greene County

Hamilton County

Monroe County (effective March 1, 2023)

Tioga County

New York City In all other jurisdictions in New York, local sales tax applies to clothing and footwear costing less than $110. Rates range from 3.5% in Ontario County to 4.875% in Yonkers.

Pennsylvania sales tax on clothing

Although most “wearing apparel” is exempt from Pennsylvania sales and use tax, some clothing is subject to sales tax. The following products are taxable in Pennsylvania: Articles made from real, imitation, or synthetic fur, “where the fur is more than three times the value of the next most valuable component material”

Formal day or evening apparel

Sporting apparel and goods A detailed list of taxable and exempt clothing and accessories can be found at the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue website.

Rhode Island sales tax on clothing

Clothing and footwear “intended to be worn or carried on or about the human body” are generally exempt from Rhode Island sales and use tax if “suitable for general use.” However, the exemption is capped at $250. Unlike in New York, where crossing the $110 threshold transforms an item from entirely exempt to entirely taxable, Rhode Island sales and use tax applies only to the amount above the $250 cap. For example, if a sweater costs $275, sales tax applies only to $25. In this way, Rhode Island resembles its neighbor, Massachusetts. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation provides a nifty cheat sheet to help retailers calculate the tax due. Accessories such as belt buckles, briefcases, hair notions, handbags, and jewelry are taxable no matter their price, as are the following items: Costume masks when sold separately

Protective equipment

Sports or recreational equipment

Vermont sales tax on clothing

Most clothing and footwear sales are exempt from Vermont sales and use tax. However, sales and use tax applies to clothing accessories and equipment.

States with sales tax holidays for clothing

Nearly 20 states will exempt some apparel during their 2023 sales tax holiday: Alabama, Alaska (some jurisdictions only), Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia. Details vary by state. For example: Puerto Rico has a tax-free weekend for school uniforms; Florida has a sales tax holiday for clothing primarily intended for children under the age of five. Most states with a sales tax holiday set price caps for the temporary exemption. For more details, see 2023 sales tax holidays.

Does clothing tax apply to online sellers?