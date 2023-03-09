Controversial Internet Tax Freedom Act becomes permanent July 1

The Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA) — passed in 1998 — imposed a moratorium preventing state and local governments from taxing internet access. On July 1, 2020, the Permanent Internet Tax Freedom Act (PITFA) will be fully implemented nationwide, causing the last few grandfathered states allowed to tax internet service providers to lose an estimated $1 billion in combined annual revenue.

A controversial law since its initial passing, tension has only increased as this permanent implementation date draws near. The loss of this revenue source isn’t welcomed by state revenue agencies, particularly as traditional voice service tax dollars continue to decline.

Concurrently, some communications companies more heavily focused on providing traditionally taxable services question whether the internet tax moratorium comes at the expense of an increased share of the tax burden on their services.

Proponents of PITFA argue it’s required to encourage broadband deployment. However, questions arise as to whether stimulating demand is truly necessary when providers have already achieved 82% market penetration and most consumers now view internet service as a critical utility.