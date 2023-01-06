2023 sales tax holidays
Numerous states offer one or more sales tax holidays each year. Keep reading to learn what a sales tax holiday is and which states will have a sales tax holiday in 2023.
What is a sales tax holiday?
A sales tax holiday is a period of time when certain normally taxable goods are temporarily exempt from sales and use tax.
Most of the year, retailers are required to collect sales tax on taxable transactions, and consumers are required to remit use tax if a retailer doesn’t collect the tax due (e.g., if an out-of-state seller doesn’t have an obligation to collect sales and use tax).
During a sales tax holiday (aka, tax-free event, tax-free week, tax-free weekend), retailers are generally prohibited from collecting sales tax on certain transactions, and consumers aren’t liable for use tax on those transactions.
Tax-free weekends apply to qualifying sales whether they occur in a brick-and-mortar store, by mail, or online.
Do all states have a sales tax holiday?
Not all states have a sales tax holiday.
Approximately 18 states and the territory of Puerto Rico have one or more annually recurring tax-free weekends. Several other states, including Florida, frequently provide one or more sales tax holidays, but the state legislature must establish them each year.
There were at least 47 sales tax holidays in 23 states and Puerto Rico in 2022; some lasted only one day, others will last two years. There are currently 37 tax-free events in 23 states and Puerto Rico scheduled for 2023, and that number could grow.
States have been known to cancel or suspend sales tax holidays when their budgets are tight. They may also create new (or expand existing) tax-free weekends when feeling flush.
What products are included in tax-free weekends?
Every state’s sales tax holiday is unique, but there are some overarching trends. Tax-free events tend to fall under the following categories:
- Back-to-school sales tax holidays exempt certain clothing, footwear, and school supplies
- Disaster-preparedness sales tax holidays exempt supplies that help consumers withstand extreme weather events
- Energy-efficient sales tax holidays exempt certain energy-efficient products
- Second amendment sales tax holidays exempt certain guns and hunting supplies, including ammunition and clothing
Do sales tax holidays have price restrictions?
Most tax-free events have price caps, but others don’t, and some states set price caps on some products but not others. See the list below for state-specific details.
When are tax-free weekends?
Sales tax holidays can occur at any time of the year. That said, states generally hold back-to-school tax-free weekends during the summer or early fall, Second amendment tax-free weekends in advance of hunting season, and so on. Dates for 2023 tax-free weekends are listed below.
2023 sales tax holidays
Jump to the states and tax-free weekends that interest you:
Alabama
Alabama severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday, February 24–26, 2023
- Portable generators priced $1,000 or less
- Supplies priced $60 or less
Alabama back to school sales tax holiday, July 21–23, 2023
- Books priced $30 or less
- Clothing priced $100 or less
- Computers, computer software, and school computer supplies priced $750 or less
- School supplies priced $50 or less
Alabama tax-free weekends apply to state sales tax. Local jurisdictions can opt to participate and exempt qualifying goods from local sales tax; click on the links above to find participating counties and municipalities.
Both sales tax holidays begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight.
Alaska
As there’s no state sales tax in Alaska, there are no statewide sales tax holidays. However, local governments sometimes offer tax-free periods for local sales tax. For 2023, these include the following.
Municipality of Skagway retail sales tax holiday, October 1, 2022–March 31, 2023
- All sales of tangible goods and products for any purpose other than resale
Ketchikan Gateway Borough and City of Ketchikan sales tax holiday, March 25, 2023
- Qualifying sales (no price restriction, but not all sales are exempt)
- Retailers are not required to participate in the Ketchikan tax-free day
- Retailers must report total sales for the one-day holiday
Arkansas
Arkansas 2023 sales tax holiday, August 5–6, 2023
- Clothing priced less than $100
- Clothing accessories and equipment (including cosmetics and jewelry) priced less than $50
- Electronic devices (no price restriction)
- School supplies (no price restriction)
- Applies to state and local sales tax
All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on qualifying items during the tax-free weekend, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Saturday of August and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday.
Connecticut
Connecticut sales tax free week, August 20–26, 2023
- Qualifying clothing and footwear priced less than $100
- Applies to state sales tax only (Connecticut has no local tax)
Florida
Florida sales tax exemption period on children’s diapers; baby clothes and footwear, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023
Children’s diapers
Baby clothing
Toddler clothing, apparel, and shoes primarily intended for children age 5 or younger
Florida sales tax exemption period on Energy Star appliances, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023
Clothes dryers priced $1,500 or less
Refrigerators or refrigerator/freezers priced $3,000 or less
Washing machines priced $1,500 or less
Water heaters priced $1,500 or less
Florida sales tax exemption period on impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2024
Doors, garage doors, or windows must be labeled as impact-resistant or have an impact-resistant rating
Georgia
Georgia gas tax holiday, March 18, 2022–January 10, 2023
- The state motor fuel excise tax is suspended for all fuels subject to Georgia motor fuel excise tax
- The suspension was originally set to expire May 31, 2022, but Governor Kemp has extended the suspension of motor fuel excise taxes several times
Illinois
Illinois grocery tax suspension, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023
- Retail sales of groceries normally subject to a 1% state sales and use tax are exempt from the 1% state sales and use tax; applicable local taxes remain in effect
- Does not apply to alcoholic beverages, candy, food infused with or consisting of adult-use cannabis, or prepared food
- The Illinois Department of Revenue’s FAQs provide more information
Iowa
Iowa annual sales tax holiday for select clothing and footwear, August 4–5, 2023
- Qualifying items priced under $100
- Applies to state and local sales tax
All businesses open on these days are required to participate and cannot advertise that they’ll pay or absorb the sales tax on nonqualifying items. The tax-free period begins at 12:01 a.m. the first Friday of August and ends the next day at midnight.
Louisiana
Act 1 (2018) temporarily removes the state’s three annual sales tax holidays from the list of approved sales and use tax exclusions and exemptions in Louisiana until June 30, 2025.
However, Act 1 doesn’t affect local sales and use tax exemptions in effect during the Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend sales tax holiday. Contact individual parish tax authorities for more details.
Louisiana Second Amendment, September 1–3, 2023
- Specified ammunition, firearms, and hunting supplies
- Qualifying items may be exempt from local sales tax in some jurisdictions, but state sales tax applies
Maryland
Shop Maryland energy weekend, February 18–20, 2023
Energy Star products (no price restriction)
Shop Maryland tax-free week, August 13–19, 2023
Clothing and footwear priced $100 or less
For qualifying backpacks and bookbags, the first $40 is exempt from sales tax
There’s no local sales tax in Maryland, so the sales tax holidays apply only to the state sales tax. The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances starts at 12:01 a.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding the third Monday in February and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the third Monday of February. The August tax-free week begins at 12:01 a.m. on the second Sunday in August and concludes at midnight on the following Saturday.
Massachusetts
Massachusetts sales tax holiday, date to be determined
- Single items of tangible personal property priced $2,500 or less
Dates for the Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend are to be set each year no later than July 1. All businesses, including internet vendors, must participate in the state’s tax-free weekend. There is no local sales tax in Massachusetts.
Mississippi
Mississippi annual sales tax holiday, July 28–29, 2023
Clothing and footwear priced less than $100
Specific school supplies priced less than $100
Municipalities may opt out by resolution, so depending on the location, local sales tax may continue to apply to eligible sales within the corporate limits of the municipality
Mississippi Second Amendment sales tax holiday, August 25–27, 2023
Ammunition, firearms, and certain hunting supplies (no price restriction)
Applies to state and local sales tax
Tax-free weekends in Mississippi begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight. Additional details can be found in Miss. Code Ann. Section 27-65-111(bb) and (ff).
Missouri
Missouri Show Me Green sales tax holiday, April 19–25, 2023
Energy Star products priced $1,500 or less
Missouri back-to-school sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023
Clothing priced $100 or less
Personal computers and computer peripheral devices priced $1,500 or less
Computer software priced $350 or less
Graphing calculators priced $150 or less
School supplies priced $50 or less
Both tax-free periods begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight. Local jurisdictions aren’t required to participate for local sales tax, so depending on the location of the sale, local sales tax may apply. Click on the links above to find participating counties and municipalities.
Nevada
Nevada Day sales tax holiday, October 27–29, 2023
- Tangible personal property sold to a member of the Nevada National Guard who is on active duty and a resident of Nevada, or to their qualifying dependents
This sales tax holiday is different from most in that it applies only to qualifying members of the Nevada National Guard and their qualified dependents. Anyone interested in taking advantage of the temporary sales and use tax exemption must apply for it each year through their Commanding Officer no later than 30 days before Nevada Day. The Nevada Department of Taxation will issue a letter of exemption to eligible applicants. Retailers that make an exempt sale to qualifying National Guard members or their dependents must obtain and retain a copy of the consumer’s letter of exemption.
Nevada Day is October 31 but it’s observed on the last Friday of October per NRS 236.015, and the following Saturday and Sunday. See Senate Bill 440 (2021) and the department’s guidance from 2021 for additional details.
New Jersey
New Jersey annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, August 26–September 4, 2023
- Computers priced less than $3,000
- School computer supplies (e.g., printers) priced less than $1,000
- School art supplies (e.g., clay, glaze, or paint), no price restrictions
- School instructional materials (e.g., reference books maps or textbooks), no price restrictions
- School supplies (e.g., notebooks, pencils, or pens), no price restrictions
- Sports or recreational equipment, no price restrictions
The annual tax-free period is to be held between 12:01 a.m. on the ninth day preceding the first Monday in September and 11:59 p.m. on the first Monday in September. More details can be found at the New Jersey Division of Taxation and in P.L. 2022, c.21.
New Mexico
New Mexico back to school tax free holiday, August 4–6, 2023
Bookbags, backpacks, maps, and globes priced under $100
Clothing, footwear, and accessories priced less than $100
Computers (desktop, laptop, or notebook) priced up to $1,000 (includes ereaders with computing functions and tablets)
Computer-related items (e.g., keyboards, microphones, monitors, mouse, or speakers) priced up to $500
Handheld calculators priced under $200
School supplies priced under $30
Retailers aren’t required to participate in the back-to-school tax holiday; those that don’t participate must pay tax on otherwise eligible sales and may recover the tax from the customer.
New Mexico small business Saturday gross receipts tax holiday, November 25, 2023
Retailers that maintain their primary place of business in New Mexico and employ no more than 10 employees at any one time may deduct receipts from retail sales of qualifying tangible personal property with a sales price of less than $500
This deduction is available prior to July 1, 2025, for sales occurring during the first Saturday after Thanksgiving
New Mexico imposes a gross receipts tax rather than a sales tax, so retailers electing to participate in the tax holiday may claim a deduction for qualifying items. Both tax-free periods begin at 12:01 a.m. and conclude at midnight.
Ohio
Ohio sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023
- Clothing priced $75 or less
- School instructional materials priced $20 or less
- School supplies priced $20 or less
- Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory
Ohio’s tax-free period begins at 12:00 a.m. on the designated day and concludes at 11:59 p.m. Items used in a trade or business are not exempt during the tax-free weekend. Eligible items are exempt from state sales tax as well as county and transit sales taxes.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023
- Clothing and footwear priced less than $100
- Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico back to school sales tax holiday, January 13–14, 2023; July 12–13, 2023
School materials
School uniforms and footwear
Puerto Rico hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday, 2023 dates to be determined (likely the last weekend in May)
Portable generators priced $3,000 or less
Variety of disaster preparedness supplies
South Carolina
South Carolina sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023
- Clothing and footwear
- Computers, printers and printer supplies, and software (does not include cell phones, smartphones, or other handheld devices that make phone calls or are primarily used to listen to music, watch videos, or read books)
- School supplies
- Select bed and bath items and other products
- No price restrictions on eligible goods
- Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory
South Carolina’s tax-free weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and runs through the following Sunday.
Tennessee
Tennessee sales tax holiday for gun safes and gun safety devices, July 1, 2021–June 30, 2023
Retail sales of gun safes and gun safety devices
This sales tax holiday was extended; it was originally set to expire June 30, 2022
Tennessee sales tax holiday, July 28–30, 2023
Apparel priced $100 or less
Computers, laptops, and tablets priced $1,500 or less (excludes software)
School and art supplies priced $100 or less
Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory for merchants selling qualifying items
The annual sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and concludes at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. Tennessee provided a sales tax holiday for food and food ingredients in 2022, but as of this writing, it hasn’t been renewed for 2023.
Texas
Texas emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday, April 22–24, 2023
Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300
Portable generators priced less than $3,000
Specified emergency preparation supplies priced less than $75
Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory
Texas Energy Star sales tax holiday, May 27–29, 2023
Energy Star air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less
Energy Star refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less
Specified Energy Star products, no price restriction
Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory
Certain contractors or taxable service providers can buy qualifying energy-efficient products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory
Texas water-efficient products sales tax holiday, May 27–29, 2023
Any WaterSense-labeled product may be purchased (for business or personal use) tax free during the sales tax holiday
Certain water-conserving products (for residential use only) may be purchased tax free
No price restrictions
Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory
Certain contractors, landscapers, or other service providers can buy WaterSense products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory ; lump-sum contractors must pay tax on these items
Texas annual sales tax holiday, August 11–13, 2023
Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 (including cloth and disposable fabric face masks)
Specified school supplies and school backpacks priced less than $100 per item
Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory
Texas tax-free weekends typically begin at 12:01 a.m. and conclude at midnight. The Texas Comptroller reminds that internet, mail, and telephone orders generally qualify, as long as either:
The item is both paid for by the customer and delivered during the exemption period; or
The customer orders and pays for the item (and the seller accepts the order) during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the sales tax holiday concludes
Virginia
Virginia sales tax holiday, August 4–6, 2023
Clothing, footwear, and school supplies
Clothing and footwear priced $100 or less
School supplies priced $20 or less
Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
Portable generators priced $1,000 or less
Gas-powered chainsaws priced $350 or less
Chainsaw accessories priced $60 or less
Other specified hurricane preparedness items priced $60 or less
Energy Star and WaterSense products
Qualifying Energy Star and WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use and priced $2,500 or less
Applies to both state and local sale tax; participation is mandatory
The three-in-one tax-free weekend begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends the following Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
West Virginia
West Virginia state sales tax holiday, August 4–7, 2023
- Clothing and footwear priced $125 or less
- Computers (laptop or tablet) priced $500 or less
- School instructional materials priced $20 or less
- School supplies priced $50 or less
- Sports equipment priced $150 or less
- Certain products meeting the price restrictions don’t qualify for the exemption
- Applies to state and local sales and use tax; participation is mandatory
The West Virginia tax-free weekend starts at 12:00 a.m. on the Friday before the first Sunday in August and concludes the following Monday at 11:59 p.m.
More sales tax holidays could be coming
We’ll update this post if and when a state establishes a new sales tax holiday. Knowing which states offered tax-free weekends in the past can give an idea of which states may do so in the future.
