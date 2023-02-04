4 ways exemption certificate noncompliance can hurt cash flow

Not exempting tax can create payment delays

When sales tax is incorrectly applied to a sale, payment delays often follow. The buyer will likely contact accounts receivable to request an amended invoice. This not only creates additional work for the accounting department, it also means the outstanding balance remains unpaid. Any time goods have been shipped and an invoice goes unpaid, the business is operating at a loss. Collecting digital versions of exemption certificates at the point of sale and properly exempting tax is one way to reduce invoice errors.

Digital certificates can also be easier to store and access for future purchases, as long as they’re still valid.

Poor customer experience can cause loss of sales

There’s a reason one-click purchasing was a valuable patent for Amazon: Customers want the purchase process to be an easy one. From finding the goods a buyer needs to completing checkout, any point of friction is an off-ramp for the purchase. A complicated tax exemption process throws barriers in front of customers (for something they’re entitled to) and may be enough to send them looking for other vendors.

On the other hand, smoothly incorporating exemptions into your purchase process can help give you a competitive edge. Businesses will appreciate the expediency and reliability of routinely exempted sales.

Missing documents can result in fines and penalties

Perhaps the most obvious way noncompliance can affect your business is in the event of an audit. In addition to missing documents, noncompliance includes: Using expired certificates on new purchases



Having the wrong certificates on file



Accepting partially or improperly filled documents

In any of these cases, an auditor can assess back taxes, penalties, and fees. In some cases, auditors use a statistical sample to assess a broader period. For example, if you’re being evaluated for three years, an auditor may select a representative three-month period. Any violations within that quarter are applied to the 36-month assessment. Which means a $2,000 error could cost your business $24,000 plus any penalties, interest, or fees. On behalf of your bottom line: Ouch!

Noncompliance can lead to unnecessary tax payments

So those are certificate risks for sellers, but what about the risks for buyers? If you’re making tax-exempt purchases, you must make sure you have proper documentation at the point of sale. Because the vendor is on the hook for any owed tax, they can reject your tax exemption if your certificate is expired, incomplete, or invalid.

If you don’t have the right documents, you’ll need to pay the sales tax, then request a refund from the state. Depending on the size of the tax bill, this can be merely annoying, or hugely inconvenient. After all, it’s not likely you’re in the business of making interest-free loans to state governments.

Keep certificates (and cash) flowing properly