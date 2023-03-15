Lodging tax insanity — Wacky Tax Wednesday

It recently dawned on me that although I enjoy traveling, I dislike finding places to stay. Takes me ages and makes me grumpy. Still, whatever discomfort I experience when booking a room has nothing on what lodging platforms have to endure to comply with the multitude of lodging tax requirements in the United States. We talk a lot about how complicated sales tax compliance is at the Avalara Tax Desk, and it is.

Yet lodging tax compliance can be even more onerous, at least for the online travel agencies (OTAs), marketplaces, and other accommodation platforms that facilitate bookings for millions of accommodation providers nationwide. This is because there are a myriad of state and/or local lodging tax requirements on top of (or in place of) state and/or local sales taxes on accommodations.

525,600 ways to tax accommodations

OK, 525,600 may be a slight exaggeration, but Seasons of Love popped into my head as I was researching the different ways to tax accommodations in the U.S. Sometimes you just have to go with it. States typically take one of five different approaches to taxing accommodations: A single, statewide tax on accommodations but no additional local taxes (e.g., Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire)

A combined state/local sales tax on accommodations and local jurisdictions can impose an additional local accommodations tax (e.g., Indiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia Wisconsin)

Three separate taxes on accommodations: the general state and local sales tax, a state accommodations tax, and local accommodations taxes (e.g., Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Utah, South Carolina)

No state/local retail sales tax on accommodations but a state tax on accommodations and local jurisidictions can impose local accommodations taxes (e.g., Delaware, Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas)

No state/local retail sales tax on accommodations or a statewide accommodations tax but local jurisdictions levy local accommodations taxes (e.g., Alaska, California, Nevada) But don’t let that little number 5 fool you: The taxing scenarios listed above amount to roughly 4,000+/- locally administered accommodations taxes across 30+/- states, according to the State Tax Research Institute (STRI). Not 525,600, perhaps, but still an awful lot for businesses to keep track of — because every state is different, and localities within each state are different too.



A complex web of lodging tax requirements

First, accommodation platforms need to figure out where they’re on the hook for accommodations taxes. More on that below. Then, where they are liable, accommodation platforms need to figure out which of their bookings are subject to what taxes. Some accommodations are subject to some taxes but not others. State and local tax obligations can be affected by the length of the stay, for one, and there can be an astonishing lack of conformity between the state and localities in the state. For example: Georgia’s $5 state hotel/motel per-night fee applies to the first 30 (uninterrupted) days of a rental

Georgia’s state and local sales tax applies to accommodations lasting less than 90 continuous days

Local hotel/motel excise taxes apply to accommodations lasting up to 10 consecutive days in some jurisdictions in Georgia (e.g., Dekalb County), but apply to accommodations lasting 30 consecutive days or less in others (e.g., Chatham County) The situation is similar in The Empire State. New York state/local sales tax and the state’s $1.50 hotel unit fee apply to accommodation stays of less than 90 consecutive days in most parts of the state. The 90-day cap also applies to the $1.50 unit fee in New York City. However, the local sales tax on hotel occupancy in New York City applies to a person who occupies a room for up to 180 days. Thus, a hotel room rented for 110 days in New York City would be subject to the city’s local sales tax on occupancy, but not state sales tax or the state’s hotel unit fee. To make matters more complicated, tax rates can vary depending on the type or size of the lodging facility. The local hotel tax in Erie County, New York, is 3% for rooms in a hotel with 30 or less rooms, but 5% for rooms in a hotel with more than 30 rooms. You can’t make this stuff up.