Under current law, businesses with no physical presence in South Dakota need to register for South Dakota sales tax if they have more than $100,000 in gross sales or at least 200 separate transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year. If Senate Bill 30 is enacted, the 200-transaction threshold will be eliminated. South Dakota led the charge to tax remote sales: A legal battle over its 2016 economic nexus law resulted in the repeal of the physical presence requirement for sales tax in 2018, freeing all states to tax remote sales. (Physical presence in a state continues to be a sales tax nexus trigger.) However, South Dakota won’t be the first to remove the transaction threshold because eight states already have.

Transaction thresholds cut in eight states and counting

The following states have already eliminated their economic nexus transaction threshold:

California Massachusetts Colorado North Dakota Iowa Washington Maine Wisconsin

States with no transaction threshold from the outset

These 13 states never created a transaction threshold in the first place:

Alabama New Mexico Arizona Oklahoma Florida Pennsylvania Idaho South Carolina Kansas Tennessee Mississippi Texas Missouri

Calculating economic nexus thresholds is still complex

Though the needle does seem to be moving toward sales tax simplification for remote sellers, plenty of complexity remains. Broadly speaking, there are six different categories of economic nexus thresholds: $100,000 (17 states)

$100,000 or 200 transactions (23 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia)

$100,000 and 100 transactions (one state)

$250,000 (two states)

$500,000 (two states)

$500,000 and 100 transactions (one state) Some thresholds include only taxable sales of tangible personal property (TPP); others are based on gross sales, meaning even businesses that only make exempt sales can also establish economic nexus. Thresholds in some states include services in addition to TPP. Selling through a marketplace adds another layer of complexity, because some thresholds include sales made through a marketplace that collects and remits tax on behalf of the seller, while others don’t. Finally, states base thresholds on a variety of different time periods: The prior or current calendar year

The prior calendar year

The preceding 12 months

The preceding four calendar quarters

The preceding four sales tax quarters

Other For businesses, especially businesses selling a variety of products into numerous states, figuring out where and whether nexus exists is a difficult, time-consuming task. Furthermore, businesses must be prepared to start collecting sales tax as soon as they cross an economic nexus threshold, as required in at least 13 states and the District of Columbia. No wonder sales tax experts (and businesses) are calling for increased simplification and uniformity.

Sales tax experts call for increased uniformity